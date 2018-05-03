How The Kapoors Are Prepping For Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Ki Shaadi

Highlights
- The sangeet is reportedly being choreographed by Farah Khan
- Sonam's cousins will perform to some of her hit songs
- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will also put a special act
"The to-be bride's parents are said to be putting together a special act for Sonam. The actress' cousins and extended family will also be a part of the pre-wedding ceremony and will perform on her hit songs like Veere Di Wedding title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's title track and other popular shaadi songs," the DNA report stated.
Over the weekend, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and designer Masaba Gupta had dropped by Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home.
On Tuesday, Sonam and Anand's wedding date was revealed by a joint statement released by their families. "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement.
SpotboyE shared images of Sonam and Anand's mehendi, wedding and reception e-invites. Sonam and Anand opting for e-invites as the couple finds hand delivered cards a major waste of paper. A nature theme with green and blue as the main colours, the card reflects their train of thought. #bollywood #actress #bollywoodactress #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #weddinginvites #wedding #weddingbells #sonamdiwedding #sonamkishaadi #couple #couplegoals #sonand #sonamandanand #indianwedding #traditional #mumbai #einvites #nature #flowers #trees #theme
Meanwhile, Sonam's brother Harshvardhan told news agency IANS, "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy."