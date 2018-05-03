Sonam Kapoor's Husband-To-Be Anand Ahuja Is A 'Great Guy,' Says Her Brother Harshvardhan

Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is 'really happy' that the actress is getting married to Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will get married in Mumbai (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy," he said
  2. Sonam and Anand are all set to get married on May 8
  3. The festivities will be held over two days
Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is 'really happy' that the actress is getting married to long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja, whom he has described as a 'great guy,' news agency IANS reports. Sonam and Anand are all set to get married on May 8 in Mumbai. Their families announced their wedding date on Tuesday evening after weeks of rumours. "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero so I do not know much what's going on with that (the preparations)," Harshvardhan said at the trailer launch, reports IANS.

Wedding invites of the soon-to-be married couple have been doing the rounds on social media. The festivities will be held over for two days and three separate functions are scheduled. On May 7, the Kapoors and Ahujas will host a mehendi ceremony and on May 8, the wedding and a party.
 


Asked about the wedding gift Harshvardhan would want to give his elder sister, he said 'a hug.' "Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he quipped, IANS reports.

Of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's promotion duties amidst the wedding preparations, Harshvardhan told IANS, "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."

Sonam Kapoor is actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita's elder daughter. Rhea is their middle child. Sonam's soon-to-be husband is the owner of fashion label Bhane.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement, shared by Sonam and Anand families.

Comments
Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1. She will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival a week after the wedding.

(With IANS inputs)

