Sonam Kapoor's Husband-To-Be Anand Ahuja Is A 'Great Guy,' Says Her Brother Harshvardhan

Highlights
- "Really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy," he said
- Sonam and Anand are all set to get married on May 8
- The festivities will be held over two days
Wedding invites of the soon-to-be married couple have been doing the rounds on social media. The festivities will be held over for two days and three separate functions are scheduled. On May 7, the Kapoors and Ahujas will host a mehendi ceremony and on May 8, the wedding and a party.
SpotboyE shared images of Sonam and Anand's mehendi, wedding and reception e-invites. Sonam and Anand opting for e-invites as the couple finds hand delivered cards a major waste of paper. A nature theme with green and blue as the main colours, the card reflects their train of thought.
Asked about the wedding gift Harshvardhan would want to give his elder sister, he said 'a hug.' "Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he quipped, IANS reports.
Of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's promotion duties amidst the wedding preparations, Harshvardhan told IANS, "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."
Sonam Kapoor is actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita's elder daughter. Rhea is their middle child. Sonam's soon-to-be husband is the owner of fashion label Bhane.
"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement, shared by Sonam and Anand families.
