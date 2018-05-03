Watch: Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Ignores Cousin Arjun's Teasing. Brothers, Uff

Cousins... they'll tease you before your wedding and the Kapoor cousins aren't different at all. Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Arjun Kapoor teasing bride-to-be Sonam on her Instagram story, which was in turn shared by fan clubs. The video shows "chaach" (Arjun's cousins and uncle Anil Kapoor sometimes call him 'chaachu') entering a room where Sonam is sitting with Rhea, Anshula and Maheep Kapoor and teasing her by saying, "It's like I'm watching Dheere Dheere live. Aur kitni Tareefa chaiye hai." Arjun was first alluding to the remake of Dheere Dheere, in which she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan, and then the new song from her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. When Sonam didn't react (*burn*), Arjun said: "Sonu, you're not even listening!"
Watch the cute video here:
Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Bhane owner Anand Ahuja as per Sikh traditions on the morning of May 8. A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted later that evening. From the pictures of Sonam Kapoor's wedding invite, which went crazy viral on Wednesday evening, it is known that a mehendi function will be held on May 7.
CommentsThere's no mention of Sonam's sangeet ceremony on the invite but as per recent reports a sangeet function will be held, which will reportedly be choreographed by Farah Khan (she said during a TV show).
Sonam Kapoor has a busy month ahead of her. Soon after her wedding, Sonam will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15. This will be her eighth year at Cannes as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal. Her film Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens a fortnight later on June 1.