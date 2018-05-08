Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan With Shweta And Abhishek Trends

Amitabh Bachchan attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding with Shweta and Abhishek

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 18:35 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta and Abhishek at the wedding (Image courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shweta rests on her dad's shoulders while Abhishek stands beside them
  2. Big B, Shweta, Abhishek were the first ones to arrive at the venue
  3. Sonam and Anand married today in Mumbai
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan attended Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding with his children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Sonam and Anand married as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai's Bandra and their wedding reception is scheduled for tonight. Big B, Shweta and Abhishek were the first ones to arrive at the wedding venue and they totally stole the show in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's outfits. A picture of them, shared by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's official Instagram, account is crazy viral now and appears is taken at Sonam and Anand's wedding. In the photo, Shweta rests on her dad's shoulders while Abhishek stands beside them.

See the picture here. (It's truly heartwarming).
 


Shweta looked beautiful in what appeared to be a white lehenga which she accessorised with a maangteeka and big earrings. Both Big B and Amitabh Bachchan wore kurta pyjama to the wedding.
 


Here's a picture of Amitabh Bachchan making his way to the venue.



Shweta and Abhishek, along with their mom Jaya Bachchan, had also attended Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, held in February.

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred together in two films - Delhi 6 and Players. Her dad Anil Kapoor and Abhishek made Om Jai Jagadish together. Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have co-stars in many films.

Apart from the Bachchans (minus Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai), celebs like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez and others attended Sonam and Anand ki shaadi.
 

amitabh bachchanshweta abhisheksonam kapoor anand ahuja

