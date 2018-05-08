Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan With Shweta And Abhishek Trends

Highlights
- Shweta rests on her dad's shoulders while Abhishek stands beside them
- Big B, Shweta, Abhishek were the first ones to arrive at the venue
- Sonam and Anand married today in Mumbai
It's a Family Affair! Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture.
Shweta looked beautiful in what appeared to be a white lehenga which she accessorised with a maangteeka and big earrings. Both Big B and Amitabh Bachchan wore kurta pyjama to the wedding.
Nothing Beats Sibling Love! Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Abhishek Bachchan shining bright in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture.
Here's a picture of Amitabh Bachchan making his way to the venue.
Shweta and Abhishek, along with their mom Jaya Bachchan, had also attended Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, held in February.
Apart from the Bachchans (minus Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai), celebs like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez and others attended Sonam and Anand ki shaadi.