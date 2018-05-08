At Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji And Other Stars

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Early arrivals included Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and Juhi Chawla

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 23:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji And Other Stars

Kangana Ranaut and Rani Mukerji at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception

New Delhi:  Film stars and politicians celebrated newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at a grand reception held at The Leela in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Early arrivals included actresses Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and Juhi Chawla, designer Masaba Gupta, actors Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu, Jackie Shroff and Shatrughan Sinha, filmmaker Karan Johar and politician Praful Patel. Kangana, one of the first guests pictured at The Leela, was dressed in a stunning rose and gold saree, standing out in a sea of designer lehengas. She wore pearls and rubies at her throat and in her ears. See picture:
 
kangana ranaut ndtv

Rani Mukerji wore a beaded lehenga in pale gold and maroon - we'll be surprised if it doesn't turn out to be a Sabyasachi creation.
 
rani ndtv

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, wearing a gold outfit, were pictured minus son Ranbir - Sonam and Ranbir made their debuts together in Saawariya.
 
rishi kapoor ndtv


Jackie Shroff escorted wife Ayesha to the wedding, Shatrughan Sinha came with his wife Poonam.

Juhi Chawla and husband Jai Mehta were photographed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife Manila.

Masaba Gupta, wearing a saree of her own designs, was accompanied by husband Madhu Mantena. Karan Johar, wearing a heavily embellished outfit, came with his mother Hiroo Johar.

Family members photographed included father of the bride Anil Kapoor, uncle Sanjay and aunt and cousin Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor.

Here are more pictures of the celebrity guests.

We already know what Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are wearing for their veere di wedding reception:
 

 


Sonam Kapoor - Kapoor Ahuja, we should say - and Anand Ahuja married in an anand karaj, the traditional Sikh ceremony, on Tuesday morning. Guests at the wedding included the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Kareena, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker and several other Bollywood A-listers.

Comments
The pre-wedding ceremonies included two mehendis - family and close friends only were invited to the first, celebs like Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty were at the second.

Congratulations, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoor anand ahujaKangana RanautRani Mukerji

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................