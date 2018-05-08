At Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji And Other Stars

Rani Mukerji wore a beaded lehenga in pale gold and maroon - we'll be surprised if it doesn't turn out to be a Sabyasachi creation.
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, wearing a gold outfit, were pictured minus son Ranbir - Sonam and Ranbir made their debuts together in Saawariya.
Jackie Shroff escorted wife Ayesha to the wedding, Shatrughan Sinha came with his wife Poonam.
Juhi Chawla and husband Jai Mehta were photographed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife Manila.
Masaba Gupta, wearing a saree of her own designs, was accompanied by husband Madhu Mantena. Karan Johar, wearing a heavily embellished outfit, came with his mother Hiroo Johar.
Family members photographed included father of the bride Anil Kapoor, uncle Sanjay and aunt and cousin Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor.
Here are more pictures of the celebrity guests.
We already know what Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are wearing for their veere di wedding reception:
Not yet the last of for this special day. Rushing off to celebrate #sonamkishaadi at their Sangeet-cum-Reception in this stunner from @abujanisandeepkhosla @sandeepkhosla with jewellery from @mahesh_notandass (mangtika, earrings, necklace) & @azotiique (ring & kadaas).. Styled by @dibzoo assisted by @vidhirambhia .. Make up: @saracapela , hair: @rupali.dhumal Thank uuuuu @saudamini08 for this ensemble! @sonamkapoor thank uuuuuuu for this.. special lehenga for a special day
Sonam Kapoor - Kapoor Ahuja, we should say - and Anand Ahuja married in an anand karaj, the traditional Sikh ceremony, on Tuesday morning. Guests at the wedding included the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Kareena, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker and several other Bollywood A-listers.
Congratulations, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.