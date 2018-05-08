First Pic Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja (In Sneakers) At Wedding Reception After a big fat wedding, newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are hosting a grand reception for their colleagues and friends

364 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception New Delhi: Highlights The bride and groom looked very coordinated Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam, Kangana Ranaut are there Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja this morning lehenga in dark grey, white and gold by Anamika Khanna; he in a black sherwani and, wait for it, sneakers (Anand owns a sneaker brand called VegNonVeg). Sonam and Anand's guest list reads like the who's who of Bollywood - actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Swara Bhasker, Tina Ambani and politician Praful Patel were among the first arrivals. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and uncle Sanjay with his wife and daughter, Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor, were present to welcome guests.



Please welcome Sonam Kapoor (looking stunning as ever) and Anand Ahuja (in sneakers).

First picture of the newlyweds at their reception! #SonamKiShaadi#SonamAnandWedding#SonamKapoorAhuja#EverydayPhenomenalpic.twitter.com/Se19e5XaiV — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC (@SonamKapoorFC) May 8, 2018

Here are pictures of the family and their guests at the reception:





Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony this morning at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra. She wore a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga and accessorized her look with stunning jewellery. Anand wore a gold sherwani.



Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and other A-listers attended the Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning.



After the festivities are over, Sonam Kapoor will take over her professional commitments, which begins with an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Their honeymoon has reportedly been deferred by some months.





After a big fat wedding, newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a grand reception for their colleagues and friends from the film industry at Mumbai's Leela hotel on Tuesday night. The bride and groom looked very coordinated - she in a chevronin dark grey, white and gold by Anamika Khanna; he in a blackand, wait for it, sneakers (Anand owns a sneaker brand called VegNonVeg). Sonam and Anand's guest list reads like the who's who of Bollywood - actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Swara Bhasker, Tina Ambani and politician Praful Patel were among the first arrivals. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and uncle Sanjay with his wife and daughter, Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor, were present to welcome guests.Please welcome Sonam Kapoor (looking stunning as ever) and Anand Ahuja (in sneakers).Here are pictures of the family and their guests at the reception:Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony this morning at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra. She wore a red Anuradha Vakiland accessorized her look with stunning jewellery. Anand wore a gold Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and other A-listers attended theceremony in the morning.After the festivities are over, Sonam Kapoor will take over her professional commitments, which begins with an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Their honeymoon has reportedly been deferred by some months. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter