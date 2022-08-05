OG Anil Kapoor Can Even Make The Jiggle Jiggle Trend 'Jhakaas'

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: kushakapila)

We can't thank content creator Kusha Kapila enough for sharing this super fun video with veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The video happens to be from the sets of Amazon MiniTV's show Case Toh Banta Hai. The video begins with Kusha asking Anil Kapoor to join her for the viral social media challenge, where they are supposed to dance to the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle track. Anil Kapoor, keeping up with the trend, does try to do the popular routine. However, he can't help but do the My Name Is Lakhan moves. Full points to Anil Kapoor for trying though.

The comments section couldn't help but love the video. Actor Karan Kundrra wrote: "Hahahaha." Another comment read: "Hahahahahahahha fabbb sir sach mein OG hain."Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair commented: "Legendary." Another comment read: "AG OG." Posting the video, Kusha Kapila captioned it: "What a playaaa - from jiggle jiggle to jhintaaaak. Anil Kapoor always a playaaa' (cannot believe this happened. Thank you for doing this, sir)."

Check out the video posted by Kusha Kapila here:

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Dharma Productions' JugJugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animalwith Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. He shot for a segment of the film at the Pataudi Palace recently, pictures from which went viral.

In the recent years, Anil Kapoor starred in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.