What Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Do While Hanging Out In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others.
After the wedding festivities were done, Sonam and Anand flew to Delhi (his hometown) for a brief stay and from there, Sonam went to Cannes.
She made two stunning appearances on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and her bridal mehendi also caught the attention of foreign media.
Meantime, Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her next film Veere Di Wedding with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.