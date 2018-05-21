What Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Do While Hanging Out In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja decided to spend some time at a musical event

Updated: May 21, 2018
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai (Image courtesy: sonamkishaadi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Their goofy pictures are doing the rounds on social media
  2. Sonam received Anand at the airport on Saturday
  3. She returned from Cannes last week
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are back together in Mumbai and on Sunday night, the couple decided to spend some time at a musical event. Both of them shared sneak peek from their date night on their Instagram stories and revealed that they were at Famous Studio in Mahalaxmi. Sonam appeared to be dressed in black while Anand complements her in white. Their goofy pictures are doing the rounds on social media and have been chronicled by several of Sonam's fan clubs too. Anand landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening and Sonam received him at the airport. Pictures of the couple, looking and smiling at each other in the car, went crazy viral. First, take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's date night.
 
 

Cutest Couple

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (veere) (@sonamkishaadi) on


 
 
 
sonam anand instagram

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story



Here are the couple's pictures from the airport. (Sonam and Anand, you guys are so adorable).

sonam anand ndtv
 
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others.

After the wedding festivities were done, Sonam and Anand flew to Delhi (his hometown) for a brief stay and from there, Sonam went to Cannes.

She made two stunning appearances on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and her bridal mehendi also caught the attention of foreign media.
 
 

On social media, the couple have changed their names. While Sonam had added her husband's title to her name Anand added the initial 'S' on his Instagram account.

Meantime, Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her next film Veere Di Wedding with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 

