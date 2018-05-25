Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Explain Their Viral Wedding Hashtag '#EverydayPhenomenal'

Highlights
- Sonam, Anand's big fat wedding was on May 8
- Their wedding photos were uploaded with the '#everydayphenomenal'
- Sonam and Anand continue to post photos with the tag
'Who has not found the heaven below. Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine. His furniture is love.' - Emily Dickinson," read a part of his post.
Explaining why the 32-year-old actress took a liking to the tag, Anand Ahuja said: "Mahatma Gandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. Everyday Phenomenal reminds Sonam Kapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude... that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are."
A detailed look at Sonam and Anand's Instagram accounts will reveal that 'everyday phenomenal' was not just their wedding tag but the couple have been incorporating it in their captions for a while now.
Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.