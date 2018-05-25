Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Explain Their Viral Wedding Hashtag '#EverydayPhenomenal'

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja explains why 'everyday phenomenal' is special for the newly-weds

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2018 09:34 IST
41 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Explain Their Viral Wedding Hashtag '#EverydayPhenomenal'

So much love, you guys! (courtesy anandahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam, Anand's big fat wedding was on May 8
  2. Their wedding photos were uploaded with the '#everydayphenomenal'
  3. Sonam and Anand continue to post photos with the tag
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding was covered by the social media with much enthusiasm and it was noticed that '#everydayphenomenal' is the tag, which the couple and their family and friends zeroed in as the wedding hashtag. While social media cheered to have spotted a wedding hashtag which is catchy and unconventional, many were left wondering if it has a deeper connotation and why did the couple opt for it. Now, in a new Instagram post, Anand Ahuja explains why 'everyday phenomenal' is special for the newly-weds. "The meaning and notion behind everyday phenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favourites, below:

'Who has not found the heaven below. Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine. His furniture is love.' - Emily Dickinson," read a part of his post.

Explaining why the 32-year-old actress took a liking to the tag, Anand Ahuja said: "Mahatma Gandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. Everyday Phenomenal reminds Sonam Kapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude... that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are."


 


Here are some adorable posts collated from the couple's Instagram:
 

 
 

. #EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on


 
 

.#EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on



A detailed look at Sonam and Anand's Instagram accounts will reveal that 'everyday phenomenal' was not just their wedding tag but the couple have been incorporating it in their captions for a while now.
 

 


Aww, so much love, guys!

Comments
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrapped their wedding festivities with a blockbuster reception ceremony in Mumbai, which witnessed the who's who of Bollywood dropping by. The couple have remained busy with their respective work commitments since then. After Cannes, Sonam is now preoccupied with the promotions of Veere Di Wedding while Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand is shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi to supervise work on the upcoming stores for Bhane, the brand of clothing he owns.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoor anand ahujaeveryday phenomenal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................