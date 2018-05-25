Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Explain Their Viral Wedding Hashtag '#EverydayPhenomenal'

The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites, below: "Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine His furniture is love." #EmilyDickinson #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf @faraz_khalid @noon

