Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: To Sonam And Harshvardhan, With Love From Arjun On 'Kapoor Diwas'

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently filming in London, sent his best wishes to Sonam and Harshvardhan via social media

It's a big day for the Kapoors. Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and her brother Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released today. The entire family extended their support to both the films and interestingly, their screenings were also held on different days for them to watch. Sonam and Harshvardhan's cousin Arjun Kapoor, who is currently filming in London, sent his best wishes via a video and called the day as 'Kapoor Diwas.' "My family has two big releases today. I'm feeling awful that I can't be there. My love and good wishes are with Sonam, Rhea and Harsh," Arjun says in the video he tweeted.

Arjun's video also had a special message for Sonam and said, "Every time I don't watch your film before it releases, it does really well, including Neerja and may the trend continues."

Watch Arjun's video here.
 

And, he posted this for Kareena. The duo co-starred in Ki & Ka.
 

Arjun, your family is missing you too. Here's your chachu Anil Kapoor's message.
 

Now, coming back to Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Veere Di Wedding is about four best friends - Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, who are with each other all the time but dealing with one or the other issues in their personal lives. The film opened to mixed reviews. Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea.



Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film after Mirzya (his debut). It is about a student-turned-vigilante, who taken on corruption. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero also got mixed reviews. BTW, Arjun features in a special song in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Both the films' box office verdict will be out on Saturday, after Day 1 shows end.
 

