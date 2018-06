Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: To Sonam And Harshvardhan, With Love From Arjun On 'Kapoor Diwas'

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor pictured together (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Missing you Chachu!! The Kapoor Diwas would be even better with you here with us! Come back soon! @arjunk26https://t.co/mMuwOLWD9c — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 1, 2018

It's a big day for the Kapoors. Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and her brother Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released today. The entire family extended their support to both the films and interestingly, their screenings were also held on different days for them to watch. Sonam and Harshvardhan's cousin Arjun Kapoor, who is currently filming in London, sent his best wishes via a video and called the day as 'Kapoor.' "My family has two big releases today. I'm feeling awful that I can't be there. My love and good wishes are with Sonam, Rhea and Harsh," Arjun says in the video he tweeted.Arjun's video also had a special message for Sonam and said, "Every time I don't watch your film before it releases, it does really well, includingand may the trend continues."Watch Arjun's video here.And, he posted this for Kareena. The duo co-starred inArjun, your family is missing you too. Here's yourAnil Kapoor's message.Now, coming back to Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is about four best friends - Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, who are with each other all the time but dealing with one or the other issues in their personal lives. The film opened to mixed reviews.is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea.is Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film after(his debut). It is about a student-turned-vigilante, who taken on corruption.also got mixed reviews. BTW, Arjun features in a special song inBoth the films' box office verdict will be out on Saturday, after Day 1 shows end.