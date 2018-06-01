Today's Big Release: Veere Di Wedding And Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Stills from Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (Courtesy Instagram

This Friday its Kapoor vs Kapoor as Anil Kapoor's three children are locked in a box office battle today. Sonam and Rhea Kapoor'sis the first release of the day while Harshvardhan Kapoor'salso hits the screens. Now, ladies first -, which has been delayed by over a year, finally opens in theatres with lots ofand drama. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsani play the four protagonists of the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film. Kareena has been cast as the titular(in the film the term means friends instead of brother), whose wedding forms the film's backdrop.The four protagonists are dealing with four different situations any woman may face at any point of time. From fighting regressive societal norms to snubbing demons of one's own mind, the veeres do it all in style and with each other's help. The film's core message is the empowerment of women and the team lead by example.As mentioned before, the production and subsequent release ofwas delayed by over a year and that was because of Kareena's pregnancy. Rhea and Shashanka had reworked the script to incorporate Kareena's pregnancy but could go ahead with the shooting because of the lack of maternity insurance in filmmaking. The team decided to wait for Kareena - one for all and all for one.Now,- this is Harshvardhan's second film after his debut debacle. The film tracks the story of a college student who turns into a vigilante after an untoward incident. He wants to teach a lesson to anyone flouting rules and creating disharmony in the society. And he must do this with a mask on.is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.vwas initially meant to release in May but the makers decided to wait till the Indian Premiere League ended to release their film. Also, the release of another superhero film,, a fortnight ago would have hindered the novelty of genre.So which film would you pick for the weekend?