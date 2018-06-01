Today's Big Release: Veere Di Wedding And Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

The four protagonists are dealing with four different situations any woman may face at any point of time. From fighting regressive societal norms to snubbing demons of one's own mind, the veeres do it all in style and with each other's help. The film's core message is the empowerment of women and the team lead by example.
As mentioned before, the production and subsequent release of Veere Di Wedding was delayed by over a year and that was because of Kareena's pregnancy. Rhea and Shashanka had reworked the script to incorporate Kareena's pregnancy but could go ahead with the shooting because of the lack of maternity insurance in filmmaking. The team decided to wait for Kareena - one for all and all for one.
Now, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - this is Harshvardhan's second film after his debut debacle Mirzya. The film tracks the story of a college student who turns into a vigilante after an untoward incident. He wants to teach a lesson to anyone flouting rules and creating disharmony in the society. And he must do this with a mask on. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.v Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was initially meant to release in May but the makers decided to wait till the Indian Premiere League ended to release their film. Also, the release of another superhero film, Deadpool 2, a fortnight ago would have hindered the novelty of genre.
So which film would you pick for the weekend?