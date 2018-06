Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Winning Start'

Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh

#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri Rs 10.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr

5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding screen count...

India: 2177

Overseas: 470

Worldwide total: 2647 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#Parmanu gets affected by #VeereDiWedding wave and also the Punjabi biggie #CarryOnJatta2 [in North India]... Should gather momentum, yet again, on Sat and Sun, since the film has been immensely appreciated... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: Rs 37.46 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

It's a "winning start" forsince the film has begun on a very "solid" note and is "expected to build a solid total over the weekend", reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.raked in a whopping sum of Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 and guess what? It has also made its way to the list of top five openers of 2018. "has a winning start on Day 1. Makes its way into the top 5 openers of 2018. Expected to build up a solid total over the weekend... Fri Rs 10.70 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films likeand, which had earned Rs 10.04 crore and Rs 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.currently ranks third on the list of top five openers of 2018 . Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. ", an all-girl ensemble comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, subverts the usual and the expected at many a bend. It starts out as a buddy film set in the familiar band baaja baroque world of a Delhi wedding, but there is more to this film than initially meets the eye, and certainly more to these ladies than meets the guys. This is a film that rolls its eyes at 'happily ever after.' It knows weddings are hard, marriages take work, and that, occasionally, pampered princes need to be knocked off the moon-shaped thrones picked out by their mothers.," he wrote. At the box office,clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's. Though the aforementioned films belong to two different genres, it is being speculated thatmight just prove to be fatal for the dark comedy drama,. Besides, John Abraham'shas been affected by the release of two well anticipated films. But it is expected thatwill "gather momentum" on the weekend yet again.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.