Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Winning Start'

Highlights
- "Expected to build up a solid total over the weekend," said Taran Adarsh
- The film has toppled opening day collection of Raid, PadMan
- Release of Veere Di Wedding has affected Parmanu
#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri Rs 10.70 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
Veere Di Wedding has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs 10.04 crore and Rs 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days. Veere Di Wedding currently ranks third on the list of top five openers of 2018. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr
2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr
[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]
3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr
4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr
5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
#VeereDiWedding screen count...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
India: 2177
Overseas: 470
Worldwide total: 2647 screens
In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "Veere Di Wedding, an all-girl ensemble comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, subverts the usual and the expected at many a bend. It starts out as a buddy film set in the familiar band baaja baroque world of a Delhi wedding, but there is more to this film than initially meets the eye, and certainly more to these ladies than meets the guys. This is a film that rolls its eyes at 'happily ever after.' It knows weddings are hard, marriages take work, and that, occasionally, pampered princes need to be knocked off the moon-shaped thrones picked out by their mothers.," he wrote.
#Parmanu gets affected by #VeereDiWedding wave and also the Punjabi biggie #CarryOnJatta2 [in North India]... Should gather momentum, yet again, on Sat and Sun, since the film has been immensely appreciated... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: Rs 37.46 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.