Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Winning Start'

Veere Di Wedding raked in Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 and guess what? It has also made its way to the list of top five openers of 2018.

Updated: June 02, 2018 12:36 IST
Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Expected to build up a solid total over the weekend," said Taran Adarsh
  2. The film has toppled opening day collection of Raid, PadMan
  3. Release of Veere Di Wedding has affected Parmanu
It's a "winning start" for Veere Di Wedding since the film has begun on a very "solid" note and is "expected to build a solid total over the weekend", reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Veere Di Wedding raked in a whopping sum of Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 and guess what? It has also made its way to the list of top five openers of 2018. "Veere Di Wedding has a winning start on Day 1. Makes its way into the top 5 openers of 2018. Expected to build up a solid total over the weekend... Fri Rs 10.70 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
 

Veere Di Wedding has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs 10.04 crore and Rs 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days. Veere Di Wedding currently ranks third on the list of top five openers of 2018. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 
 

In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "Veere Di Wedding, an all-girl ensemble comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, subverts the usual and the expected at many a bend. It starts out as a buddy film set in the familiar band baaja baroque world of a Delhi wedding, but there is more to this film than initially meets the eye, and certainly more to these ladies than meets the guys. This is a film that rolls its eyes at 'happily ever after.' It knows weddings are hard, marriages take work, and that, occasionally, pampered princes need to be knocked off the moon-shaped thrones picked out by their mothers.," he wrote.

Comments
At the box office, Veere Di Wedding clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Though the aforementioned films belong to two different genres, it is being speculated that Veere Di Wedding might just prove to be fatal for the dark comedy drama, Bhavesh Joshi. Besides, John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokharan has been affected by the release of two well anticipated films. But it is expected that Parmanu will "gather momentum" on the weekend yet again.
 

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

