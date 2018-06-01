Dear Trolls, Stop Telling Kareena Kapoor To 'Dress Like A Mom.' Have You Seen Her Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore?

Trolls often fail to make sense of Kareena Kapoor's enviable wardrobe and hence, it's needless to say that when she turned heads at the promotional events of Veere Di Wedding recently, her photos made way for some comments, both vile and unwelcome. For two recent events, Kareena stepped out in black separates - one paired with a jacket with a translucent cut-out and another worn with a shrug, she was told that she should "dress like a mother" and this is what Kareena told mid-day in response: "One should wear what they look good in. I don't know what's motherly dressing." Are trolls forgetting that it is the same Kareena they're attempting to criticise, who had previously said in a mid-day interview: "motherhood doesn't mean a woman must give up on herself"? Kareena Kapoor welcomed her son Taimur in December 2016.
Highlights
- A section of the Internet said Kareena should 'dress like a mother'
- But Kareena thinks "One should wear what they look good in"
- "I come from a world where women wear what they want to," she added
Kareena Kapoor does not have an official Instagram account but the several fan clubs dedicated to her make up for her absence on social media. Meanwhile, the comments section of the photos Instagrammed by her fan clubs are riddled with remarks pointing out how aged she is, now that she's a mother and that her husband actor Saif Ali Khan must restrict her from choosing a wardrobe of her choice. Like, really? Kareena, unfazed by what the haters have to say, told mid-day: "My mom (Babita) wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore)? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. Just because I have had a baby doesn't mean I can't wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means."
"Earlier, the mindset of Indian actresses was that they had to look 25, no matter what their age is. We don't succumb to those pressures any more. Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are breaking these barriers. We won't be rattled any longer by who is saying what," Kareena added.
During her pregnancy, Kareena often featured in headlines for her appearances in head-turning maternity wardrobe choices. She even walked the ramp for Sabyasachi in her third trimester. Kareena said she was subjected to criticism even then: "When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives."
Soon after Taimur was born, Kareena signed up for a rigorous work-out regime to lose the post pregnancy weight and join the sets of Veere Di Wedding. She was almost regularly spotted outside her gym and sometimes attending showbiz parties, when she was criticised for "abandoning: Taimur. This is what she had told mid-day then: "Going out with friends doesn't make me any less of a good mother. Motherhood doesn't mean a woman must give up on herself. It's easy to see a photograph of me and jump to conclusions, but people don't know my equation with my child. We are capable of multitasking."
Kareena Kapoor has brutally been trolled twice this year. In March, she was told she "looks like a skeleton" after she walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra ensemble in Singapore, which revealed her toned mid-riff. Last month, the Internet thought she was "too skinny" after she attended Sonam Kapoor's reception in a similar outfit, also by Manish Malhotra.
Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding released to great reviews today. She co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the film.