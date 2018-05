Kareena Kapoor Trolled Again, Told She Looked 'Too Skinny' At Sonam Kapoor's Reception

Kareena Kapoor photographed at Sonam Kapoor's reception

Highlights Kareena wore a Manish Malhotra outfit to Sonam's reception She paired her saree with a blouse, which had a plunging neckline "She is looking disgusting," read a comment on her photo

Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 ! stunningggg A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 25, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Dear trolls, don't you just get it? - Kareena Kapoor really doesn't care about what you think. Kareena Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotrato Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in Mumbai on Tuesday and her look for the evening has been criticised by a certain section of the Internet as "disgusting." Ask them why and they will tell you because she looks "so skinny." After Manish Malhotra shared Kareena's photo from last evening, the trolls flooded the comments section with remarks like - "Looks scary", "She is looking disgusting", "Very skinny, looks like skeleton" and "Ugliest picture ever."Kareena Kapoor teamed up herwith an embellished blouse, which had a plunging neckline, much like what she wore for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. Kareena was also trolled for her traffic-stopping appearance , which the haters deemed as "looking like a skeleton." More on that later.Here's what Manish Malhotra posted.Kareena Kapoor attended Sonam's reception with husband Saif and sister Karisma. Both the Kapoor sisters turned heads in Manish Malhotra ensembles.In March this year, Kareena Kapoor was told "," after actress with Amrita Arora posted this photo from the fashion show in Singapore. Kareena wore an embellished bralet andand the trolls thought that she resembles a "skeleton" because of her toned midriff.Well, that's one way to look at Kareena Kapoor's toned physique. A better explanation would be to revisit her gym diaries. After Taimur was born in December 2016, Kareena made headlines for her strict work-out regimes. She wanted to get back in shape and resume shooting for, in which she co-stars with Sonam Kapoor.releases on June 1.