Kareena Kapoor Trolled Again, Told She Looked 'Too Skinny' At Sonam Kapoor's Reception

Dear trolls, don't you just get it? - Kareena Kapoor really doesn't care about what you think. Kareena Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra saree to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in Mumbai on Tuesday and her look for the evening has been criticised by a certain section of the Internet as "disgusting." Ask them why and they will tell you because she looks "so skinny." After Manish Malhotra shared Kareena's photo from last evening, the trolls flooded the comments section with remarks like - "Looks scary", "She is looking disgusting", "Very skinny, looks like skeleton" and "Ugliest picture ever."
- Kareena wore a Manish Malhotra outfit to Sonam's reception
- She paired her saree with a blouse, which had a plunging neckline
- "She is looking disgusting," read a comment on her photo
Kareena Kapoor teamed up her saree with an embellished blouse, which had a plunging neckline, much like what she wore for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. Kareena was also trolled for her traffic-stopping appearance, which the haters deemed as "looking like a skeleton." More on that later.
Here's what Manish Malhotra posted.
Kareena Kapoor attended Sonam's reception with husband Saif and sister Karisma. Both the Kapoor sisters turned heads in Manish Malhotra ensembles.
In March this year, Kareena Kapoor was told "Kuchh kha liya karo," after actress with Amrita Arora posted this photo from the fashion show in Singapore. Kareena wore an embellished bralet and lehenga and the trolls thought that she resembles a "skeleton" because of her toned midriff.
Well, that's one way to look at Kareena Kapoor's toned physique. A better explanation would be to revisit her gym diaries. After Taimur was born in December 2016, Kareena made headlines for her strict work-out regimes. She wanted to get back in shape and resume shooting for Veere Di Wedding, in which she co-stars with Sonam Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.