Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: This Is How Much Fun Kareena, Karisma And Alia Bhatt Had

Highlights
- Kareena came with Saif and Karisma
- Alia Bhatt arrived with Ranbir
- Kareena, Karisma also danced with the newly-weds
Check out how much fun Kareena, Alia and Karisma had at the wedding reception of Sonam and Anand.
Kareena, who dazzled in a gold ensemble by Manish Malhotra, arrived at the party with husband Saif Ali Khan, who can also be seen shaking a leg with Sonam Kapoor. Oh, yeah! Sonam and Kareena will soon be seen together in Veere Di Wedding.
KareenaKapoorKhan and SaifAliKhan shake a leg with the newly-weds.
Like Kareena, Karisma also opted for Manish Malhotra - she wore a white saree. Sonam was was quite the cool bride in a grey and silver lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Anand may have given slight competition to Ranveer in bandhgala and sneakers. Anand, who wore Nike sneakers, owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand reception was preceded by a day wedding - the duo married in an anand karaj on Tuesday morning. Their wedding festivities also included two mehendi parties - one attended by close friends and family and the other by celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar, who were also at the reception.