Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: This Is How Much Fun Kareena, Karisma And Alia Bhatt Had

Check out how much fun Kareena, Alia and Karisma had at the wedding reception of Sonam and Anand

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 10:41 IST
Still from an inside video on Instagram (courtesy sonamkishaadi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena came with Saif and Karisma
  2. Alia Bhatt arrived with Ranbir
  3. Kareena, Karisma also danced with the newly-weds
Whoa. What a night it was! We are talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception night. At a blockbuster party hosted in Mumbai's Leela, the newly-wed couple celebrated their wedding festivities with the who's who of Bollywood, including the likes of the Khans - Shah Rukh and Salman - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol and several other Bollywood A-listers. As the fun element of the party gradually picked pace over the night, the two Khans were spotted bringing the stage down with father of the bride Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, away from all the madness on stage was happening an Udta Punjab reunion of sorts. Alia and Kareena (include Karisma by default) also had plenty of fun at the party but in their own way.

Check out how much fun Kareena, Alia and Karisma had at the wedding reception of Sonam and Anand.
 


Kareena, who dazzled in a gold ensemble by Manish Malhotra, arrived at the party with husband Saif Ali Khan, who can also be seen shaking a leg with Sonam Kapoor. Oh, yeah! Sonam and Kareena will soon be seen together in Veere Di Wedding.
 


Like Kareena, Karisma also opted for Manish Malhotra - she wore a white saree. Sonam was was quite the cool bride in a grey and silver lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Anand may have given slight competition to Ranveer in bandhgala and sneakers. Anand, who wore Nike sneakers, owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg.
 
 

Earlier in the evening, Alia made an entry with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor - something which the Internet is already talking about. The 25-year-old actress was quite a bit stunning in a bright green lehenga by Sabyasachi while Ranbir complimented her in white. Joining the duo was their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
 
sonam reception ndtv

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam's reception



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand reception was preceded by a day wedding - the duo married in an anand karaj on Tuesday morning. Their wedding festivities also included two mehendi parties - one attended by close friends and family and the other by celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar, who were also at the reception.
 

