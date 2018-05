Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: This Is How Much Fun Kareena, Karisma And Alia Bhatt Had

Still from an inside video on Instagram (courtesy sonamkishaadi)

Whoa. What a night it was! We are talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception night . At a blockbuster party hosted in Mumbai's Leela, the newly-wed couple celebrated their wedding festivities with the who's who of Bollywood, including the likes of the Khans - Shah Rukh and Salman - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol and several other Bollywood A-listers. As the fun element of the party gradually picked pace over the night, the two Khans were spotted bringing the stage down with father of the bride Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, away from all the madness on stage was happening anreunion of sorts. Alia and Kareena (include Karisma by default) also had plenty of fun at the party but in their own way.Check out how much fun Kareena, Alia and Karisma had at the wedding reception of Sonam and Anand.Kareena, who dazzled in a gold ensemble by Manish Malhotra, arrived at the party with husband Saif Ali Khan, who can also be seen shaking a leg with Sonam Kapoor. Oh, yeah! Sonam and Kareena will soon be seen together inLike Kareena, Karisma also opted for Manish Malhotra - she wore a white. Sonam was was quite the cool bride in a grey and silverby Anamika Khanna while Anand may have given slight competition to Ranveer inand sneakers. Anand, who wore Nike sneakers, owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg. Earlier in the evening, Alia made an entry with herco-star Ranbir Kapoor - something which the Internet is already talking about . The 25-year-old actress was quite a bit stunning in a bright greenby Sabyasachi while Ranbir complimented her in white. Joining the duo was theirdirector Ayan Mukerji.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand reception was preceded by a day wedding - the duo married in anon Tuesday morning. Their wedding festivities also included twoparties - one attended by close friends and family and the other by celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar, who were also at the reception.