Filmfare Awards 2024: How Alia Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma, Janhvi, Triptii Dimrii And Others Lit Up The Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on Filmfare red carpet

It was a star-studded night on Sunday as some of the biggest Bollywood stars walked the red carpet of the 69th edition of Filmfare Awards, held in Gujarat over the weekend. Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who took home Best Actor and Actress trophies last night, were spotted on the red carpet in their festive best. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white ensemble while her husband Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a suit and spectacles. ICYDK, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while Ranbir bagged the Best Actor award for Animal.

Take a look at their OOTN:

The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, who jetted off to Gujarat earlier on Sunday, opted for sarees for their red carpet looks. While Kareena slipped into a gorgeous red saree, her older sibling Karishma looked vibrant in a multi-colour saree.

See how the Kapoor sisters walked the red carpet:

Adding to the glamour quotient of the night were actresses Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri, Shefali Shah etc. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor twinned in black while Mrunal Thakur looked ethereal in a shimmery gown. Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri looked glamorous in a gold ensemble.

Animal star Triptii Dimri, who gained millions of followers post her performance in the film, walked the red carpet in a beautiful evening gown.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Jamini AKA Shabana Azmi wore a lovely saree to the event.

12th Fail co-stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr posed together for pictures. Vikrant, who won the Best Actor (Critics) award wore a black suit to the event while his co-star Medha made heads turn in a red saree.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Fardeen Khan and director Karan Johar suited up for the night.

Newcomers Vedang Raina, Alizeh Agnihotri and Internet sensation Orry also attended the big night. Alizeh won the Best Actress Debut for her role in Farrey.

This year the ceremony was held over two days. The Technical Awards were given out on Saturday and other awards were handed out on Sunday.