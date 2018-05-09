Sure Enough, The Internet Wants To Know If Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Dating

Highlights
- A section of social media is sure that Ranbir and Alia are dating
- Some Twitter users think they're not dating
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra
Before the comments, check out photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from last night big Bollywood bonanza:
P.S. Ranbir Kapoor's sort of permanent plus one Ayan Mukherji was nearby and posed with them. He's also directing Brahmastra.
Now, here's a confused Twitter user, who doesn't know the "Bollywood's ways":
Like we said, the Internet has many opinions and they don't refrain from sharing it with everyone:
So this arriving together makes Ranbir and Alia a thing? Idk bollywood's ways. Tell me kindly.— Aimsy (@ItsAimmy) May 8, 2018
Btw I do think Ranbir Kapoor looks good with Alia Bhatt, they should date. I know right now its all for upcoming movie promotion but they should date.— Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) May 9, 2018
Can v just stop making conclusions on der personal lives n appreciate ds aesthetically stunning picture #RanbirKapoor#AliaBhatt#SonamAnandReceptionpic.twitter.com/F5QqLYHiwQ— Sakshi (@adhuriikahaani) May 8, 2018
They look so good together!!!— (@ismee_sarah) May 8, 2018
Ranbir - Alia pic.twitter.com/T0KyOGi8XV
Ranbir & Alia makes a stunning pair! #SonamKiShaadi— R. (@terasajda) May 8, 2018
These people are sure that Alia and Ranbir are dating:
Now this is what you call goals! #Ranbir#Alia#SonamAnandReceptionpic.twitter.com/AsSsNNcGDE— Sanya Goel (@SanyaGoel_) May 9, 2018
Ranbir and Alia are officially dating. Yikes.— tanushree. (@IscoDeewane) May 8, 2018
And this gentleman has two reasons to believe Ranbir and Alia are not dating:
I'm pretty sure they are not dating. 1.) If they were they would be trying to hide it and not making so "obvious". 2.) I don't think Ranbir is that fond of Alia.— lost soul (@theClaiire) May 8, 2018
Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and others stepped out in their finest for the reception.