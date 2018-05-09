Sure Enough, The Internet Wants To Know If Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Dating

"So this arriving together makes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a thing?" tweeted a curious Bollywood fan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 10:25 IST
106 Shares
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A section of social media is sure that Ranbir and Alia are dating
  2. Some Twitter users think they're not dating
  3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 'arriving together' at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception made fans of Bollywoodwallahs very curious. Tweets ranging from 'are they dating' to 'they are dating' ensured that the Brahmastra co-stars were guaranteed a spot on the trends list. A section of Twitter is sure that Alia Bhatt, who confessed she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, is dating the Tamasha actor. Some Twitter users couldn't be bothered about the reports of dating but insisted that Ranbir and Alia made a lovely pair while some were sure that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are definitely not dating.

Before the comments, check out photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from last night big Bollywood bonanza:
 
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor ndtv

P.S. Ranbir Kapoor's sort of permanent plus one Ayan Mukherji was nearby and posed with them. He's also directing Brahmastra.
 
alia ranbir ayan ndtv

Now, here's a confused Twitter user, who doesn't know the "Bollywood's ways":
  Like we said, the Internet has many opinions and they don't refrain from sharing it with everyone:
 
 
 
 

These people are sure that Alia and Ranbir are dating:
 
 

And this gentleman has two reasons to believe Ranbir and Alia are not dating:
 

Comments
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding and reception kept Bollywood celebs all of Tuesday. After a star-studded anand karaj in the morning Bollywood insiders joined the Kapoors and the Ahujas at the reception in the evening. Some celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Swara Bhasker attended both the events while the Khans divided their appearances - Aamir and Kiran Rao attended morning's wedding ceremony while Shah Rukh and Salman Khan were the heart and soul of the reception.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and others stepped out in their finest for the reception.

Trending

sonam anand receptionalia bhattranbir kapoor

