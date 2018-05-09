Sure Enough, The Internet Wants To Know If Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Dating

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

Highlights A section of social media is sure that Ranbir and Alia are dating Some Twitter users think they're not dating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra

So this arriving together makes Ranbir and Alia a thing? Idk bollywood's ways. Tell me kindly. — Aimsy (@ItsAimmy) May 8, 2018

Btw I do think Ranbir Kapoor looks good with Alia Bhatt, they should date. I know right now its all for upcoming movie promotion but they should date. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) May 9, 2018

Can v just stop making conclusions on der personal lives n appreciate ds aesthetically stunning picture #RanbirKapoor#AliaBhatt#SonamAnandReceptionpic.twitter.com/F5QqLYHiwQ — Sakshi (@adhuriikahaani) May 8, 2018

They look so good together!!!



Ranbir - Alia pic.twitter.com/T0KyOGi8XV — (@ismee_sarah) May 8, 2018

Ranbir & Alia makes a stunning pair! #SonamKiShaadi — R. (@terasajda) May 8, 2018

Ranbir and Alia are officially dating. Yikes. — tanushree. (@IscoDeewane) May 8, 2018

I'm pretty sure they are not dating. 1.) If they were they would be trying to hide it and not making so "obvious". 2.) I don't think Ranbir is that fond of Alia. — lost soul (@theClaiire) May 8, 2018