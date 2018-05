Sure Enough, The Internet Wants To Know If Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Dating

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

Highlights A section of social media is sure that Ranbir and Alia are dating Some Twitter users think they're not dating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra

So this arriving together makes Ranbir and Alia a thing? Idk bollywood's ways. Tell me kindly. — Aimsy (@ItsAimmy) May 8, 2018

Btw I do think Ranbir Kapoor looks good with Alia Bhatt, they should date. I know right now its all for upcoming movie promotion but they should date. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) May 9, 2018

Can v just stop making conclusions on der personal lives n appreciate ds aesthetically stunning picture #RanbirKapoor#AliaBhatt#SonamAnandReceptionpic.twitter.com/F5QqLYHiwQ — Sakshi (@adhuriikahaani) May 8, 2018

They look so good together!!!



Ranbir - Alia pic.twitter.com/T0KyOGi8XV — (@ismee_sarah) May 8, 2018

Ranbir & Alia makes a stunning pair! #SonamKiShaadi — R. (@terasajda) May 8, 2018

Ranbir and Alia are officially dating. Yikes. — tanushree. (@IscoDeewane) May 8, 2018

I'm pretty sure they are not dating. 1.) If they were they would be trying to hide it and not making so "obvious". 2.) I don't think Ranbir is that fond of Alia. — lost soul (@theClaiire) May 8, 2018

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 'arriving together' at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception made fans of Bollywoodvery curious. Tweets ranging from 'are they dating' to 'they are dating' ensured that the Brahmastra co-stars were guaranteed a spot on the trends list. A section of Twitter is sure that Alia Bhatt, who confessed she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, is dating theactor. Some Twitter users couldn't be bothered about the reports of dating but insisted that Ranbir and Alia made a lovely pair while some were sure that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are definitely not dating.Before the comments, check out photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from last night big Bollywood bonanza:P.S. Ranbir Kapoor's sort of permanent plus one Ayan Mukherji was nearby and posed with them. He's also directingNow, here's a confused Twitter user, who doesn't know the "Bollywood's ways":Like we said, the Internet has many opinions and they don't refrain from sharing it with everyone:These people are sure that Alia and Ranbir are dating:And this gentleman has two reasons to believe Ranbir and Alia are not dating: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding and reception kept Bollywood celebs all of Tuesday. After a star-studded anand karaj in the morning Bollywood insiders joined the Kapoors and the Ahujas at the reception in the evening. Some celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Swara Bhasker attended both the events while the Khans divided their appearances - Aamir and Kiran Rao attended morning's wedding ceremony while Shah Rukh and Salman Khan were the heart and soul of the reception.Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and others stepped out in their finest for the reception.