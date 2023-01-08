Kareena-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma And Neetu Kapoor Visit Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were pictured at Ranbir-Alia's residence in Mumbai.

The Kapoor family was clicked at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after enjoying brunch at Karisma Kapoor's home. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma were pictured arriving at his residence to meet the couple's two-month-old daughter Raha. It is the first time the Kapoor sisters were spotted at Ranbir and Alia's house after the birth of Raha. The Kapoor sisters twinned in white and black ensembles, while Saif kept it simple in a blue shirt and pants. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor opted for an off-white ensemble.

Here have a look at the pictures:



Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were pictured at Karisma Kapoor's house. The couple, along with Taimur and Karisma, was pictured leaving for Ranbir's house. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on Saturday Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor held a meeting session with the paparazzi and urged them not to click pictures of their daughter Raha. They requested them to follow a no-picture policy. Also, they showed Raha's photo to them and treated them to snacks, as per a report in ANI.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha, on November 6, 2022. Announcing her name on Instagram, Alia shared an adorable picture featuring her with Ranbir and her baby girl. An excerpt from her note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings..."

Here have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 after dating for several years.