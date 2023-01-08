Inside The Kapoor Fam-Jam With Kareena-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor And Others. See Pics

The Kapoor family pictured at Karisma Kapoor's house in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, with son Taimur Ali Khan, were spotted at sister Karisma Kapoor's house in Mumbai on Sunday. Kareena looked stunning in a white top and blue pants, while Saif looked dapper in a blue shirt and black pants. Taimur looked adorable in a white t-shirt paired with shorts. Karisma looked pretty in a white shirt paired with black pants. Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's aunt Rina Jain, her husband Manoj Jain, her uncle Kunal Kapoor, and cousin Zahan Kapoor were also spotted outside Karisma's house.

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor also offered a glimpse of their Sunday brunch at Karisma Kapoor's house. She shared a picture featuring aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitisha Nanda, while in the background, we can see Zahan Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan happily posing for the camera. The text on the post read, "Sunday 8 Janaury 2023. Jam Fam." She also shared a picture of delicious delicacies and captioned it as "Lolo ke ghar ka feast," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan rang in New Year in Switzerland with their friends. On January 1, the actress shared an adorable family picture from the party and captioned it as "Peace,good health and prosperity to all 2023." In the images, Kareena looks stunning in a green sequin gown, while Saif looks dapper in a tux. The image also features her sons Taimur and Jeh looking adorable in black ensembles.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a ROFL picture of Taimur and captioned it as "Big Mood 2023." Seeing the image, it seems Taimur is having a blast at the party.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, while Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush.

