Hey 2023, Kareena Kapoor Is 'Ready For You'. Pics From Her New Year Celebrations In Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor welcomes New Year with stunning pictures of herself from last night's party. On Instagram, she shared several photos in which she looks absolutely gorgeous in an emerald green sequin thigh-high slit gown. The actress styled her hair into a neat bun and accessorized her look with a statement necklace. The actress can be seen standing in a hallway, and above her, we can see the ceiling decorated with yellow and orange balloons. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "2023 I am so ready for you...About last night..."

Kareena Kapoor also shared a goofy picture of Taimur Ali Khan posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Big mood, 2023 #My Tim Tim." Check out the post below:

Kareena Kapoor is busy holidaying in Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress wrapped up 2022 with a picture of the last sunset. In the image, she is happily posing for the camera in a blue check shirt paired with blue denim, while in the background we can see a breathtaking view. In the caption, she wrote, "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao...(Let's go 2023) I'm ready for you."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a cute family picture in which Kareena and Saif are twinning in black jackets as they happily pose for the camera with their sons. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "The countdown begins... 29-12-2022 What is that in Tim's mouth?Strawberry lollipop anyone?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X.