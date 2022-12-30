Kareena Kapoor With Natasha Poonawalla, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur At Her 'Favourite Place'

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Kareena Kapoor often leaves us awestruck with her social media posts. Right now, she is holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland, along with her family. Apart from updating us with some adorable family pictures, Kareena has been consistent in treating us to scenic locations of the beautiful place. However, her latest Instagram update is giving us some major BFF goals. You ask, how? Kareena shared a post on Instagram Stories featuring her “favourite people.” The image features Kareena, her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, and Kareena's BFF Natasha Poonawalla. Kareena stated, “Favourite people in my favourite place.” Resharing the same Instagram Stories, Natasha mentioned, “Love you, my Bebo.” Layered in winter staples, they all seem to be having a gala time there.

Screenshot of Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram story

Previously, Kareena Kapoor shared a wonderful family picture from Switzerland. The postcard-worthy snap showcased Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids – Taimur and Jeh. She wrote, “The countdown begins... 29-12-2022. What is that in Tim's mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonwalla are best of friends and their group also includes Malaika, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt. This is certainly not the first time they are vacationing together. In October, they all had a blast in London. Natasha shared a special post on Instagram along with Kareena and Malika in their stylish OOTDs. For the caption, she added, “Sundays done right…Girlfriends and my babies.” She also added a note for Karisma and Amrita, who were MIA. She wrote, “Missed my Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.”

Now, take a look at Natasha Poonawalla's cute birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor. She dropped a selfie of the duo with the caption, “Happy Birthday my doll! Love you, miss you and can't wait to celebrate you soon!”

Natasha Poonawalla joined Kareena and Karisma Kapoor even when they were vacationing in the Maldives with their children. Clad in their jaw-dropping swimwear, the beauty queens shared snippets from their pool time. Natasha shared a post with the Kapoor sisters. Her caption read, “Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock!”

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Some of her next projects include The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew.