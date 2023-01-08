Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Request Paparazzi Not To Click Pics Of Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their daughter Raha in November, last year, urged paparazzi to follow the "no-pictures policy," as per a report in ANI. On Saturday, the couple held a meeting session with the paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their daughter. Also, they showed the photographers an image of their 2-month-old daughter and treated them to snacks. Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also part of the meeting. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Alia Bhatt, on her Instagram handle, shared a post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Here have a look:

Later that month, Alia shared an adorable post without revealing the face of her daughter and announced her name. In the post, she explained the many meanings of Raha and revealed that the name was suggested by Neetu Kapoor. An excerpt from her note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy." Check out the post below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani I Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

(With ANI Inputs)