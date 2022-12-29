Viral: Throwback To When Ranbir Kapoor Proposed To Alia Bhatt In Maasai Mara

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: rk08_life)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet, reason - a viral picture from their Maasai Mara diaries where Ranbir proposed to Alia for marriage. In the viral image, Ranbir can be seen on one knee, holding up an engagement ring, asking the actress to marry him. Alia, on the other hand, can be seen covering her face with her hand in disbelief. The image was originally shared by Alia's mom Soni Razdan, but she deleted the post. However, fans were quick to share on the fan pages.

Take a look at the viral image below:

Earlier in July, Neetu Kapoor also shared Alia's "favourite picture" from her and Ranbir's proposal diaries to wish the couple on announcing pregnancy. Sharing the adorable photo, the veteran actress simply captioned it as "God bless." Soon after she shared the post, the adorable photo received approval from Alia herself. She commented, "My favourite picture," followed by heart emoticons.



Here have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt during their trip to Maasai Mara, Kenya. During Alia's appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Show, the actress revealed how Ranbir proposed to her. She said, "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara." Also, Ranbir even planted the guide to take pictures of the special moment.