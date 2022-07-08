Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Reveals What Makes Her Engagement Ring Extra Special

Alia Bhatt flashing her engagement ring. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who got married to Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, opened up about her wedding ceremony and more on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, which she attended with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. During the course of the show, Alia Bhatt was asked what makes her diamond ring so special (which happens to be her engagement ring) to which she replied: "Oh, my diamond ring is extremely special, not because it's a beautiful diamond but because it's been engraved. It's been engraved with our relationship philosophy, which is very close to my heart. And that is Mrs Hipster. Each alphabet stands for something, that I won't share."

During the show, Alia Bhatt also opened up about the way Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara (Kenya). "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara," said Alia Bhatt. Ranbir even planted the guide to take pictures of the special moment, Alia revealed on the show.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post last month.

Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.