For 'Soon-To-Be Dadi Ma' Neetu Kapoor, A Haldi Pic As Birthday Wish From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

In a beautiful post on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wished her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor Happy Birthday. The actress posted an unseen image from her haldi ceremony that took place in April and wrote an adorable message for Neetu Kapoor, also confirming that the veteran actress is going to be a grandmother soon. In her post, Alia wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul .. my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaa .. love you so so much!!!" The picture shows Alia in her haldi outfit and Neetu Kapoor kissing her forehead while holding a plate of sweets in one hand.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

Alia and Neetu indeed share a very close bond. Neetu Kapoor has often talked about her daughter-in-law and once even shared what her bond with Alia looks like. She was quoted by Indian Express a while back, saying, "People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being."

After Alia Bhatt's "pregnancy" post that featured her laying on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor by her side as the couple looked at a monitor, Neetu shared a lovely throwback picture of Ranbir and Alia. It was, in fact, the time when the couple got engaged, later confirmed by Alia Bhatt in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. In the caption, Neetu wrote, "God Bless" and added two red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Neetu Kapoor recently starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.