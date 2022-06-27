Neetu Kapoor Posts Alia Bhatt's Favourite Pic With Ranbir Kapoor. 'God Bless,' She Writes

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy: neetu54)

Alia Bhatt began Monday with an almighty bang – a post captioned "Our baby coming soon" – and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrapped the eventful day with the final word from the family. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress shared a photo of Alia in husband Ranbir's arms, writing simply: "God bless." The adorable photo received approval from Alia herself. "My favourite picture," she wrote in a comment, adding a row of heart emojis. It certainly does seem to be Alia's favourite photo of herself and Ranbir - she's used it as her Instagram profile picture. Also in the comments section was a message from actress Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with her first child. "Congratulations Neetu Aunty," Sonam wrote.

See Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the comments Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor left:

Alia Bhatt dropped a bombshell on Monday morning in the form of a post captioned "Our baby coming soon." The accompanying picture is one of Alia and husband Ranbir, pictured from the back, in what looks like a hospital looking at a monitor, presumably at an ultrasound result which is obscured by a heart emoji.

If ever an Instagram post broke the Internet, it was this – the comments thread has been deluged with messages from fans as well as celebrities like Alia's Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. Some comments have cast doubt on whether or not the post is actually a pregnancy announcement, suggesting that it is instead a promo for Alia and Ranbir's new film Brahmastra.

Here's Alia's post:

If a publicity campaign it is, Alia and Ranbir's family seem to be participating enthusiastically. Neetu Kapoor, speaking to the paparazzi earlier today, said, "Dadi ban na, nani ban na is the best thing (becoming a grandmother is the best thing)." Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote "Our cup runneth over" in an Instagram Story. Alia's sister Shaheen and Ranbir's sister Riddhima have aksie shared posts congratulating the couple.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a private ceremony at home in Mumbai on April 14. They began dating after they were cast in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, releases on September 9