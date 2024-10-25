To Soni Razdan, Birthday Wishes From Daughter Alia Bhatt And "<i>Samdhanji</i>" Neetu Kapoor

Happy Birthday to Soni Razdan! The veteran actress turns 68 today. On this special occasion, her fans, friends, industry colleagues and family members are sending her birthday wishes. Neetu Kapoor also shared a sweet birthday post for her “samdhanji.” The actress posted a snap where she can be seen posing with the birthday girl. The two look stunning as they smile for the camera. “Happy Birthday samdhanji,” Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption. She tagged Soni Razdan in the post and added pink hearts and floral bouquet emojis. Soni Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt is married to Neetu Kapoor's son, which makes them both “samdhans.”

Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her “dearest aunty.” The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star shared an image featuring herself, Soni Razadan and Neetu Kappoor. Needless to say, the trio looked super fashionable. “Happy bday dearest aunty,” read the side note.

To mark the special day, Alia Bhatt also shared two snaps with her mother on Instagram. In both images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing ethnic outfits and flashing their smiles. Alia's caption read, “The centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership.”

Soni Razdan's elder daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, also shared a series of snapshots with “vacation buddy”. The images capture the quality time they spent together during vacations. “Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth. I love you,” wrote Shaheen in the caption.

Responding to the post, Soni Razdan said, “Ha ha thank you, darling. You forgot to mention my Mac and cheese but However, I shall proudly own the best scrambled eggs compliment for now… till Christmas that is heh heh.”

In terms of work, Soni Razdan was last seen in the 2023 film Pippa.