Koffee With Karan 7: Yes, Alia Bhatt Is Friends With Ranbir Kapoor's Exes - She 'Loves Them Both.' Next Question

The Koffee With Karan couch which has been 'the' spot for celeb conversations, gossip mills, spilling of beans and of course the rapid fire, was every bit worth the wait. The first episode of the season, featuring the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was a fresh brew of fun conversations. Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, was asked by Karan Johar "which statement sums her up better: How to stay friends with her ex" or "how to stay friends with her partner's ex," to which she replied, "I think how to stay friends with your partner's ex. I am very good friends with his exes." Karan Johar said, "You are actually." Alia then added, "I love them both and there are others but I don't know them." When KJo asked Alia if they love her as well. Alia confirmed with a "yeah."

Since Alia didn't name Ranbir's exes she's friends with, we will - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, both of whom Ranbir has also co-starred with. Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh joined Alia, Ranbir and their families on a holiday to Ranthambhore a couple of years ago. Alia and Ranbir were at Deepika's birthday party last year and she was Alia's plus one to the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi this year. Katrina and Alia enjoy a well-documented friendship and are meant to be starring together in upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra.

Alia and Ranveer were also asked with what names have they saved their respective partner's numbers in their phones. Ranveer's reply: "Baby," with pink heart and baby emojis. However, that wasn't the case earlier. The actor revealed that for the "longest time" he had her number saved as Deepika Padukone. Alia, on the other hand, has saved Ranbir Kapoor's number as husband (with a heart emoji).

It was already established in the last season of Koffee With Karan that Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone get along. The actresses appeared on the show together and when host Karan Johar addressed the "elephant in the room"(hinting at Alia's then boyfriend and Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor). He said, "I promised Deepika that I would talk about the elephant in the room." Alia Bhatt's reply was this: "We must talk about the elephant in the room," which was followed by Deepika saying, "Don't try to make it awkward because it's not."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif (now married to Vicky Kaushal), has been friends with Alia too. The two used to work out together and will soon be working on the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra.