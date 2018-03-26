Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Looking Like 'A Skeleton', Asked To Start Eating

The Walk ..with the #oneandnly #kareenakapoorkhan and cool and charming @kartikaaryan both gorgeous on #manishmalhotralabel #SummerCouture 2018 ..#fashionshow #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Mar 25, 2018 at 7:33pm PDT