Karisma Kapoor Is A Single Woman: Dad Randhir Rubbishes Wedding Rumours

Karisma Kapoor and is reported to be dating Sandeep Toshniwal for a while now. Sandeep, who was also reportedly granted divorce last year, has become a regular face at the Kapoor parties. Karisma and Sandeep recently featured in the gossip sections for a speculated engagement in August - something which Karisma's father dismissed in an interview to DNA. "There's no truth to this," he said. Mr Kapoor also added that while he would want Karisma to marry again, the actress is least interested and has other plans. "I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids well and that's her only plan right now," DNA quoted Randhir Kapoor as saying.
When asked about Sandeep Toshniwal, Randhir Kapoor told DNA that all he knows about him is that he's a hang-out buddy of Karisma. "I don't know him at all. Karisma is a single woman. If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He's her friend and they do go out together, which is fine," DNA quoted Mr Kapoor as saying. Sandeep and Karisma, who are often spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house together and at movie screenings, reportedly started dating three years ago. Sandeep and his ex-wife Ashrita married in 2003 and he had filed for divorce in 2010.
Karisma Kapoor and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur were officially divorced in 2016 with Karisma winning custody for both the children - Samaira Kapoor, 13, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 8. Randhir Kapoor has never shied away from responding to reports concerning his daughters. After Karisma had filed for divorce, Mr Kapoor had told IANS in 2016: "The whole world knows about the Kapoors and god has blessed us with enough wealth and talent. We can support ourselves for the rest of our lives. We are talented also. So, we don't have to run after anybody's money, especially Sunjay Kapur's."
CommentsSpeaking to DNA earlier, this is what Randhir Kapoor had said: "I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is."
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay Kapur is now married to Priya Sachdev.