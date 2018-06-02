Veere Di Wedding: Inside Kareena And Sonam Kapoor's Opening Day Celebrations. What A Party!

Kareena and Sonam Kapoor partied with Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and friends on Veere Di Wedding day

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2018 12:40 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Veere Di Wedding: Inside Kareena And Sonam Kapoor's Opening Day Celebrations. What A Party!

Kareena, Sonam chilling with Karisma on Veere Di Wedding day (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena, Sonam, Swara partied with friends on Friday
  2. Team Veeres were celebrating the film's opening day success
  3. Veere Di Wedding made over 10 crores on opening day
Veere Di Wedding had a fabulous start on Friday with it's opening day collections recording a sum of Rs 10.70 crores. It appears that veeres Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were already in a mood to celebrate the awesome start of their Veere Di Wedding journey at the box office. Kareena, Sonam and Swara Bhasker partied with Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar on Friday evening at Ritesh Sidhwani's house and photos from their celebrations and have been shared on social media. Sonam Kapoor, who married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May, also took him along as her plus one. Veere Di Wedding also stars Shikha Talsania as the fourth veere.

At the party, Sonam was the femme fatal in a black cut-out maxi by Stella McCartney while Kareena opted for pink this time. Kareena looked lovely in a dress from the studios of Sandro Paris Officiel while Karisma wore a star-printed summery dress. Swara Bhasker? We spotted her in casuals just like her onscreen character in Veere Di Wedding. "Love these Veere! Congrats team Veere Di Wedding for the super opening," wrote Karisma. Veere Di Wedding currently ranks third on the list of 2018 films with highest opening day collections!
 


Here are photos and videos from inside Kareena and Sonam's Veere Di Wedding celebrations:


 

 

It appears the guest list also included Ranveer Singh. The guests were photographed while arriving at the house party:
 
house party ndtv

Kareena and Malaika photographed in the car

house party ndtv

Ranveer Singh welcomed the guests inside

house party ndtv

Karisma Kapoor arrived in time

house party ndtv

Amrita Arora was also there



Comments
The veeres were also spotted looking like this on the morning of their film's release.

Veere Di Wedding opened to mixed reviews on Friday and in his review for NDTV, this is how Raja Sen summed up the storyline: "Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker bring the house down in this comedy about sisterhood." Veere Di Wedding clashed with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi on Friday.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

veere di wedding opening daykareena kapoor sonam kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusDiabetesOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................