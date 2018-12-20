Oh, Nothing. Just Taimur Ali Khan In The Cutest Birthday Wish From Aunt Karisma, Cousins Samiera And Kiaan

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture of Taimur with Samiera and Kiaan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan," wrote Karisma Taimur is currently in Cape Town with Kareena and Saif Taimur's pre-birthday party was hosted in Mumbai earlier this month

Karisma Kapoor shared a post-card worthy birthday wish on nephew Taimur Ali Khan's second birthday. Taimur is currently in Cape Town with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Karisma's birthday post for Taimur also features her children Samiera and Kiaan. "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan. We love you the most," she captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'baby nawab' and 'my babies.' Taimur, who is sandwiched between Samiera and Kiaan, sports an adorable expression and holds a book in his hand. Karisma's post has been liked by celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Dia Mirza and others. "Cuties," read Amrita's comment.

Dear Taimur, here's your birthday wish from aunt Karisma.

Wish you a very happy birthday, Taimur!

Kareena, Saif and Taimur landed in Cape Town over the weekend. The couple are on a work-cum-leisure trip. Apart from celebrating Taimur's birthday, Kareena and Saif will shoot for a TV commercial in Cape Town.

Fabulous pictures of the family have been shared by Kareena's team on Instagram. In one of the recent posts, we also got glimpse of birthday boy Taimur. "Merry Christmas from the Pataudis," read the caption. Here's how Kareena, Saif and Taimur are making Cape Town look good.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and Taimur, the couple's only child, was born on December 2016 in Mumbai.

Before flying to Cape Town, Kareena and Saif hosted Taimur's pre-birthday party for family and friends.

Taimur's first birthday was a family-only affair and it was celebrated in Pataudi.