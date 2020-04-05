'Pasta La Vista': 3-Year-Old Taimur Made This For Mama Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is all smiles in her latest Instagram entry. The Jab We Met actress shared a snippet of her home diaries on her Instagram profile and her Instafam is going 'aww' at it. In the picture, a proud Kareena can be seen posing in a black outfit, but what takes away the cake is the jewellery she adorns around her neck. Kareena's 3-year-old son Taimur made a necklace out of pasta for her - adorning the necklace, Kareena gave a twist to the popular Spanish farewell term "Hasta la vista" and wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan." Take a look at the adorable jewellery made by Taimur for his mama here:

Within minutes of posting, Kareena's post was flooded with comments from her friends and family. Sister Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Love it," while Malaika Arora went all "Awwwww" at it.

Kareena, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from her home diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus quarantine, Kareena has been doing it all - from workout pout to posing in the sun in a Kaftan. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pledged donations to COVID-19 relief funds, including contributions to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and UNICEF: "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand."

Here are a few glimpses of Kareena's lockdown diaries featuring Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released before the Coronavirus lockdown. The film will re-release in theatres once the COVID-19 threat gets subsided. Angrezi Medium also starred Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. Kareena has a couple of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will co-star with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She also has Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.