Kareena Kapoor Wants To 'Step Out' In Her Favourite Quarantine Outfit, Which Is...

Kareena Kapoor, who is known to have always prioritised comfort over fashion trends, had a discussion about her love for kaftans with Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. Kareena, who recently made her official debut on Instagram, shared a sun-kissed selfie in a summery kaftan, which didn't go unnoticed by Rhea Kapoor, who is a fashionista herself. "After this quarantine, I'm tracking the number of kaftan posts," she commented on the photo. Kareena, who was quick to respond, said that she wouldn't mind sporting a kaftan outside of home as well. "Now, the kaftan is also a thing, bro... need to step out in it... #KaftanSeries," she replied. Kareena and Rhea worked together in Veere Doi Wedding, which also starred Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Here's how Kareena captioned her post: "Sunshine on my mind... and my face."

Looks like the kaftan is Kareena Kapoor's favourite thing to wear at home, as was pointed out by Rhea in the comments on this post.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pledged donations to COVID-19 relief funds, including contributions to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and UNICEF: "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the Insternational Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand."

Here are a few glimpses of Kareena's lockdown diaries featuring Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

India is currently in its second week of a 21-day lockdown. India has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases.