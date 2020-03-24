Jab They Slept: Kareena Kapoor Napping With Karisma And Besties Is All Sorts Of Goals

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram

Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Mallika also shared the picture

Kareena recently made her Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor seems to have found a new way to nap with her best friends, in this time of self quarantine. The 39-year-old actress, on Tuesday, shared a picture on her Instagram profile, where Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat can be seen napping- their individual pictures have been put together into a collage. Sharing a sneak peek of her best friends diaries, the Jab We Met actress wrote, "Friends that nap together, stay forever." Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Mallika also shared the picture on their respective Instagram profile. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who recently made her Instagram debut, keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on the photograph sharing application. On Monday, the actress posted a throwback picture of herself and actor husband Saif Ali Khan from their Italy vacation and wrote that they both are praying for all the people facing the coronavirus outbreak; Italy is among the worst hit by the outbreak. "Amore, Italy. My love and I are praying for you all," Kareena Kapoor captioned her post.

The actress observed Janata Curfew with Saif Ali Khan on Sunday. She shared a picture featuring Saif and their son Taimur planting saplings in pots. Kareena shared the adorable father-son picture and wrote, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part."

As Mumbai undergoes a lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, Kareena is in home confinement with Saif. The couple seems to have found a way to keep themselves occupied in the time of this crisis. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," wrote Kareena. This is how the couple is keeping themselves busy in self quarantine:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently featured in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.