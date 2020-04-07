A Glimpse Of Kareena Kapoor's 'Work From Home'. Seen Yet?

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her "work from home" on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The Jab We Met actress, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared a sneak peek of her home diaries where she can be seen sitting on a chair as she looks away from the camera. Kareena, in the picture, looks stunning in a cream shirt and a white pair of trousers, but what stole the cake was her hat. The actress can be seen wearing a hat as she posed for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, the 39-year-old actress wrote, "Work from home they said..." Take a look at Kareena's post here:

Within minutes of posting, Kareena's picture was flooded with reactions from her friends and fans. Arjun Kapoor, being his goofy best, reacted to Kareena's picture and commented, "Underdressed by your standards."

Kareena, who is currently in home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been keeping her Instafam busy with sneak peeks from her personal diaries. In coronavirus quarantine, Kareena has been doing it all - from workout pout to posing in the sun in a Kaftan. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pledged donations to COVID-19 relief funds, including contributions to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and UNICEF: "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released before the Coronavirus lockdown. The film will re-release in theatres once the COVID-19 threat gets subsided. Angrezi Medium also starred Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. Kareena has a couple of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will co-star with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She also has Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.