'We Were All Tested' For COVID-19: Rhea Kapoor Hosts Dinner Party For Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra And Friends

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani hosted a dinner party for their friends on Friday, glimpses of which she shared on Instagram the next day. In her post, Rhea also added a disclaimer of sorts: "Don't worry, we were all tested" - she meant for COVID-19. Recently, on December 7, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were pictured at Rhea Kapoor's house for a dinner; the next day, they attended a get-together at Karan Johar's house and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Sharing pictures of herself, friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, her boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra and a couple of more friends from the dinner, Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Happy holidays! (Christmas tree icon) December I can't keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested for! #thisisthirtysomething."

Last week, Rhea Kapoor invited Kareena Kapoor, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Masaba Gupta to her house for a get-together. Some of them even shared pictures from the dinner on Instagram. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Rhea Kapoor gave us major Christmas vibes with this clip. She wrote: "Feeling festive AF thanks to some local magic makers."

In terms of work, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding traced the lives of four women, played by Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaker.