'Super Excited To Be A Dadi,' Writes Sonam Kapoor's Mother-In-Law After Actress' Pregnancy Announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are all set to welcome their first child together, announced their pregnancy on Monday in an Instagram post. Soon after their announcement, family members and friends started congratulating the parents-to-be. Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja posted a close up shot of Sonam Kapoor's baby bump. She wrote in her caption: "Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless." Sonam Kapoor's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy with an adorable post. They captioned it: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a grand ceremony in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple are currently staying in London.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla the same year. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind. She also had a cameo in AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.