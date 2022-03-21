'Can't Wait For The Babies To Play': From Kareena Kapoor To Mom-To-Be Sonam

Caption: Kareena Kapoor with Sonam (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja

Kareena Kapoor wished Sonam with a sweet note

"Wohoooooooo soooo happy," wrote Kareena

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news today and Kareena Kapoor has wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star with a sweet note. Kareena commented, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can't wait for the babies to play," followed by a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared the happy news by writing, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's wish for Sonam Kapoor:

Other celebrities also wished Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Dia Mirza commented, "Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja." "Beautiful!! Congratulations you guys," wrote Sophie Choudry. Raveen Tandon commented, "Loadsa love and blessings!." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Woo Hoo!! Congratulations," and Patralekhaa commented, "Omg... Congratulations Sonam & Anand."

For the pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared photos from the maternity shoot. The first photo has Sonam cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. In the last photo, they can be seen sharing a hearty laugh.

Here's Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated each other for more than six years before getting married in May 2018.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.