Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow In A Yellow Attire

Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam shared a video

She recently made a public appearance in Mumbai

She will be next seen in Blind

Ever since Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy, she is all over the headlines. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently made her first public appearance at a store launch event in Mumbai. The pictures from the event went viral on all social media platforms in no time. After creating a heavy buzz, Sonam has shared a scintillating video on her Instagram stories, showing off her pregnancy glow. In the clip, the actress is clad in a yellow outfit and styled her hair in a loosely braided side ponytail.

In the post, Sonam Kapoor thanked her makeup artists and wrote, "No filter just great makeup by savleenmanchanda and hair by my forever constant alpakkhimani". Check out below:

Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam shared several pictures from her maternity shoot and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared her and Anand Ahuja's picture from the last night's event on Instagram. In the images, she looked gorgeous dressed in blue suit pants paired with a white t-shirt. However, instead of pants, she opted for joggers to give a comfortable look. Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "Ready for the new vegnonveg store launch with the cutest date. Love you anandahuja so proud of you and aabhineet and emiliabergmans."

Here have a look:

On the work front, she was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli.