Sonam Kapoor's Mom-In-Law Priya Ahuja's Birthday Wish For Sunita Kapoor

Priya Ahuja with Sonam and Sunita Kapoor. (courtesy: priya27ahuja)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting first child

"Happy Birthday Dearest Sunita," wrote Priya Ahuja

"Lots of love," she added

Bollywood is excited today. Why? It's Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor's birthday. The Kapoor family is already gushing about the special day. Guess what? Sunita Kapoor has been receiving birthday wishes from all fronts. Now, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has left a note for the birthday girl. "Happy birthday dearest, Sunita. Lots and lots of love and good wishes." The post was attached to a beautiful picture featuring Sunita Kapoor. The social media udpate did not go unnoticed by the Kapoor and Ahuja family. Sunita herself commented on the post, "Thank you so so much, Priya" and attached a bunch of red heart emojis to the comment. Priya Ahuja's son and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also reacted with red heart emojis.

It's not just Priya Ahuja who has left a birthday wish for Sunita Kapoor. Her husband, actor Anil Kapoor made an adorable post on Instagram to celebrate the day. He has shared a throwback picture of Sunita Kapoor and wrote, "Happy birthday, Sunita Kapoor. The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children… I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you a little more with each passing day… This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can't wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you. Love you, Sunita." And, Sunita Kapoor didn't miss the special gesture. She has replied to the message in the most adorable way. “Love you to eternity,” read her comment. She has also added a set of red heart emojis to jazz it up. Karan Boolani replied with red heart emojis. Bhumi Padnekar and Zoya Akhtar followed suit. Farah Khan also came up with a special message. “Love her too papaji,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor has also come with a heartwarming note for her “mama”. For the special occasion, Sonam has pulled out some adorable frames from her family album. We can't take our eyes off the little Sonam here. And, the note came with a fun twist. Read it. “Happy happy birthday Mama, you're the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child.” Replying to moving note, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever.” Sunita Kapoor was referring to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy.

Happy Birthday, Sunita Kapoor.