'So Blessed To Have You In My Life': Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor simply can't keep calm. Reason? It's her mother-in-law (MIL) Priya Ahuja's birthday. And, to make the day a memorable one Sonam has penned an adorable note for her “mom”. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday, mom. Have the best year, month and day. So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you, Priya Ahuja.” Well, that's not it. There are pictures too. For the happy occasion, Sonam has picked some beautiful moments from her wedding album. The opening slide features Sonam and her mother-in-law striking a pose for the lens. Swipe left and you will see a cute snapshot featuring Priya Ahuja and her husband Sunil Ahuja. The pics are from Sonam's mehendi ceremony. She and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.

Now, let us quickly take a look at Sonam Kapoor's birthday note.

Anand Ahuja has reshared Sonam Kapoor's post on Instagram Stories to mark the celebrations.

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor has also wished “dearest” Priya Ahuja a very happy birthday. She has picked a glamorous picture featuring Sonam and Priya for the day. “Happy birthday, dearest Priya. May you have an incredibly wonderful birthday and may it be full of special moments and happiness. Loads of love and happiness always.” And, the birthday girl was super happy. She replied, “Awwwwww…Thank you sooooo much, Sunita. Lots and lots of love.”

Other members of the Kapoor family have also extended their warmest greetings to the birthday girl. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, Priya Ahuja. Health and happiness always.” Rhea's husband Karan Booolani said, “Happy Birthday.” Rhea and Karan got married last year. Actor Sanjay Kapoor has also wished Priya a “happy birthday”.

Wishing Priya Ahuja a very happy birthday.