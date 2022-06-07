Arjun Kapoor's Boss Response To Troll Who Said He 'Can Never Get In Shape.' Malaika Arora Reacts

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in the picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about his fitness journey over the years. Before his debut film Ishaqzaade, the actor shed several kilos and impressed fans with his transformation and toned physique. Over the years, the actor has shared his thoughts on physical fitness and body shaming with honesty and nuance, on various social media platforms. However, along with his fans and well-wishers, many of Arjun Kapoor's posts also attract the attention of internet trolls who often leave unsavoury comments. On Tuesday, one such troll commented on a photo shared by Arjun Kapoor and remarked that the actor “can never get in shape.”

The comment was, in fact, directed towards Arjun Kapoor's trainer Drew Neal and among other things said, “You keep printing money boy. This guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro.”

Arjun Kapoor was in no mood to ignore the unwarranted comment and responded to the user's statement. He said, “So, according to people like you, being in shape is just having cuts on your body. The shift in mentality, the ability to show up and push hard, to smile through a session, to eat clean, to be disciplined in adversity, to make each session count and improve your actual health and strength and posture and the ability to push isn't the point of working out, right? We should all just look like your display picture. That's a sad way of looking at fitness. And where this mentality is concerned, I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face. I don't need to hide behind a pic of a torso.”

Arjun Kapoor further shared a screenshot of the aforementioned conversation on Instagram Stories and said, “It is because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this, the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else,” adding that fitness is more than that for anyone who has ever “struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm.” This, Arjun Kapoor, said involves taking care of yourself, doing the best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles, and "not just about looking like a faceless DP."

Encouraging people to not give up on their fitness journey, Arjun Kapoor added, “I encourage anyone who's ever had a bad day, week or even a month with their diet or lifestyle. You are truly powerful and courageous if you have the ability to get up and try again. Fitness isn't about a six-pack, fitness is about mental, emotional and physical well-being. Damn those who sit and judge and comment; they don't know you, they don't know your journey to be happier about your own body.”

Arjun Kapoor's post received a lot of support and love from his friends and co-stars. His girlfriend Malaika Arora shared a screengrab of the post and said, "Well said, Arjun Kapoor and don't ever let these trolls and criticism dull your shine. More power to you and your journey.

Arjun Kapoor's friend, superstar Anushka Sharma also reshared the actor's Instagram Stories and said, "Well said, Arjun Kapoor."

Arjun Kapoor's trainer Drew Neal also shared the post along with the note, "Words have consequences. Think before you type."

Arjun Kapoor's epic response to the troll comes just days after the actor broke the internet with a workout video all the way from Nainital. Sharing a video of him lifting weights, skipping and boxing in the gym, the actor said, “Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with Drew Neal.”

In May, Arjun Kapoor casually showed off his abs and spoke of his fitness journey over the last 15 months. The two images – one from February 2021 and the other from May 2022 – shows the actor looking fitter and leaner. In the caption, Arjun said, “15 months of being work in progress. Felt cute and definitely won't delete later because I'm immensely proud of this journey. "

Read the complete note here:

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a bunch of interesting projects including Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.