Tara Sutaria Did Grammar Check On Arjun Kapoor's Post. His Reply

Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Guys, it's time to focus on Arjun Kapoor's latest post on Instagram. Reason? It's about a fun exchange between Arjun Kapoor and hisEk Villain 2co-star Tara Sutaria. So it all started when the actor wrote on Instagram, “Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with Drew Neal.” Drew Neal is Arjun Kapoor's fitness coach. The caption was attached to a video from his workout session. Well, it seems normal right? We don't know about you but Tara Sutara didn't miss the error in the caption. She replied, “In* Nainital not at Nainital. Arju yaaaaar.” And, Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his cheeky comebacks, wrote, “Tara Sutaria, can't wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2 [Ek Villain 2]...Handing over my account to you officially very soon, Professor Sutaria.”

Well, if you are thinking it's over then you can't be more wrong here. Tara Sutaria was quicker this time. She said, “Obviously. Since you are my biggest fan I would be obliged.” And, here comes Arjun Kapoor again. “Wow come back and all haan...Someone's in the mood for banter today,” he wrote.

The banter came to an end with Tara Sutaria asking the actor to “relax”. And, just like an obedient student, Arjun Kapoor said, “Ok…Professor ma'am.”

Now, take a look at the video shared by Arjun Kapoor from his gym session.

Ek Villain 2, a sequel to Ek Villain, also stars Disha Patani and John Abraham. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, will release on July 29.

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for The Lady Killer. The Ajay Bahl directorial stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.