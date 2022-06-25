Malaika Arora Through The Eyes Of Arjun Kapoor In The 'City Of Love'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image of Malaika. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora joined Arjun Kapoor for his birthday week and the star couple are currently holidaying in Paris. After checking into Paris, both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from their holiday. Arjun shared a greyscale picture of his muse Malaika Arora and he wrote "spotted." Malaika Arora too turned photographer for Arjun Kapoor. Later, Arjun Kapoor shared the shot on his Instagram stories and he wrote: "She's finally mastered the art of taking good pictures." Malaika Arora too shared a picture from Paris and she wrote "City of love," adding a heart emoji.

See the photos shared by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor here:

Arjun Kapoor shared another picture on his Instagram post and he wrote: "Looking Ahead Now."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor flew to Paris on Thursday night. They were pictured together at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. He will also star in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor was last seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Last year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Besides that, she was also seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.