Malaika Arora Joins Arjun Kapoor For His Birthday Week. See Airport Pics And Other Updates

Arjun Kapoor, ahead of his 37th birthday (on 26 June), flew out of Mumbai along with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The star couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport and are in Paris reportedly. After checking into the flight, Arjun Kapoor shared a greyscale picture of Malaika Arora and he wrote: "Loving her excitement." He also shared a picture of a local eatery after landing at the destination. Before that, the actor shared a picture of a gift he received from Malaika Arora. Tagging her in his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you its your birthday weekend."

See the photos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at the airport here:

Here are the Instagram stories Arjun Kapoor posted:

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 19-year-old Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year.

Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Last year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. He will also star in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.