Hey Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Did The Punjaabban Song Hook Step Too. He Has Enough 'Evidence'

A still from the video. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Arjun Kapoor and fun banter are a match made in heaven. Be it a birthday wish or a comment under a post, Arjun Kapoor never disappoints. And, once again, the actor has lived up to all our expectations when he went to an award function. So who is his target this time? His very dear friend Varun Dhawan. Arjun Kapoor has shared a clip on Instagram Stories in which Varun and his Jug Jugg Jeeyo team are asking their fellow colleagues to come up on stage and perform the hook step of The Punjaabban Song. Here, Varun, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were joined by Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and, of course, Arjun Kapoor. But if you are thinking that it's normal then you must wait for the caption.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Varun Dhawan, jab humne kiya toh aapki team ne record nahi kiya. Kyunki aap Kartik Aaryan ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa main kho gaye.”

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Well, it's not over yet. Arjun Kapoor has shared “some more evidence” on Instagram Stories. “Some more evidence to clear my name before Varun Dhawan says Arjun Kapoor nahi naacha. Dekhiye aap sab yeh sansani khez khulasa,” he wrote.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Now, are you wondering why all of a sudden Arjun Kapoor has come up with such a post? Well, it all started when Varun Dhawan shared a video from the same event and said that everyone joined in for the hook step except Arjun Kapoor. He wrote, "Aap sab Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Sirf Arjun Kapoor ne step nahi kiya. Love you guys." To This, Arjun Kapoor said, "Maine jab kiya tumne shoot nahi kiya."

The Punjaabban Song from the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has created quite a buzz on social media and for all the right reasons. From Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday, celebrities are hooked on this dance challenge.

Coming back to Arjun Kapoor and “Guru ji” Varun Dhawan's evergreen friendship now. On Varun's birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback video featuring Varun and wrote, “Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... Not a lot of you know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry for a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a Lady Killer in ????????????????. Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time, anyway. Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan aka Guruji.”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Villain 2. He is currently shooting for The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.