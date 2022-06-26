On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, Cousin Sonam Sends Love, Shares An Adorable Post

Sonam Kapoor with cousin Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today (June 26), and her beloved cousin Sonam Kapoor has shared an adorable birthday post on her Instagram. The actress has shared a series of pictures featuring some throwback photos with Arjun Kapoor. In the post, she has also shared two childhood pictures wherein both look cute as babies. Arjun and Sonam share the same birthday month and year as they were born just 17 days apart. Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday Arjun Kapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we've grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

Here have a look:

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable picture with a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven't changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as Anand Ahuja ... love you always your older(technically I'm just about 17 days younger but doesn't feel like that with your madness around) brother !!!". Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress will be welcoming her first baby in the fall. A few days ago, she shared the pictures from her baby shower on her Instagram handle. For the celebration, the actress opted for a pink outfit while Anand looked dashing in an all-brown attire. Sharing the post, she wrote, "It's all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I'm so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind.