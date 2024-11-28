Malaika Arora Shares Another Cryptic Post After Arjun Kapoor Confirmed He's Single: "I Don't Have Time To Worry..."

New day, new post from Malaika Arora. Ever since Arjun Kapoor publicly announced he's single, Malaika's cryptic posts have become the Internet's new obsession. Malaika Arora shared a post featuring cartoon character Snoopy and his friend Charlie Brown on her Instagram stories recently. The caption on the picture read, "I don't have time to worry about who doesn't like me. I'm too busy loving the people who love me." A few days ago, Malaika Arora shared another post revealing her relationship status with an (intended) twist. Malaika shared a post on Instagram that said, "My status right now", along with three options - "In a relationship, Single, Hehehe." In the post, "hehehe" option was selected out of the three.

At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park last month, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 after the actress divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika posted a loved-up picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Since then, the couple have been spotted on several occasions. Despite parting ways, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's tragic death last month. Arjun Kapoor was pictured condoling his ex-girlfriend and interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.