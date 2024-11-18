Malaika Arora's Ruffled Crop Top With Olive Cargo Pants Gave Autumn Nights A Bit Of Sunny Spring Style

The seasons may impact your wardrobe and mine but it doesn't make a dent in Malaika Arora's. Maybe it's the perpetual humidity in Mumbai or her inherent love for breezy fits; whatever be the reason, the celebrity personality doesn't let the seasonal chill dampen her looks. Case in point was her OOTN which she was snapped wearing on Sunday evening in Mumbai. Miss Arora wore a white miniscule crop top which came in the style of a bandeau but with the addition of low-hung sleeves. It featured a ruffled appearance with off-shoulder sleeves that sat along her forearms. She left her decolletage bare without any jewellery on her neckline, which was ideal for a casual look like this one.

What she didn't fail to put on display were her washboard abs, which made an appearance between her crop top and autumnal-toned trousers. Worn high on her waist were olive-coloured cargo pants which had large pockets down the side over its baggy fit. For accessories, Malaika carried a beige tote in her hands and paired the outfit with metallic silver platform heels. Her bare skin was radiant and had a gorgeous sheen even in the night, while she wore her hair in a low bun.

Even a casual outing in the city of Mumbai could be made fashionable when it involves Malaika Arora and her style sensibilities.

